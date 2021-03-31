To the editor:
This letter in in response to the letter by James E. Pietrangelo II, printed in your weekend edition. Mr. Pietrangelo stated that “the claim that the election was stolen through an assortment of voter fraud, illegal voting measures, and voter intimidation has been proven over and over again.”
Really? I would like to know what sources Mr. Pietrangelo is using — I mean, other than the Trump campaign and others allied with it. You know, reputable sources, credible ones. Simply saying something over and over again isn’t enough. Such a statement demands evidence and proof.
As we know, the Trump campaign filed over 60 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the election. Many were dismissed as the campaign lacked the standing to file or because their legal argument could show no harm came to their client as a result.
But many that were deemed sufficiently credible as to require a hearing. And, given the opportunity to present their claims of fraud and illegal voting before a judge in a court of law, what did the Trump campaign legal team, including hotshot lawyer Rudy Giuliani, do? In at least five cases, three separate appearances in Pennsylvania, one in Arizona, and one in Nevada, they stipulated “they are not alleging that fraud occurred here.” But, throw out these millions of votes anyway, just because.
If I had lost an election because the other side cheated, and I had evidence of that cheating and and possibly get the results of that election overturned, I would be presenting that evidence. But they never presented one piece of evidence alleging illegal voting, or massive election fraud. They didn’t allege fraud occurred at all.
Once outside the courthouse, before the TV cameras, all they could talk about was fraud. Massive amounts of fraud, unprecedented levels of fraud. Fraud like you’d never seen.
Which brings us to Sidney Powell, the Trump lawyer charged with ‘Unleashing the Kraken’ of all lawsuits. The lawyer who after months of lies about election machines, has been sued for damages by the maker of those machines. And what is her legal defense? “You can’t expect any reasonable person to have believed the things I was saying.”
I guess Mr. Pietrangelo belongs in that group of “not reasonable” people — he and 50 million or so other Americans. Attorney General William Barr, of all people, said that they could find no evidence of widespread fraud. Reasonable people would agree. Five months later, we still have not been presented with evidence of that fraud. I guess “the Kraken” is nothing more than a plate of mushy calamari.
Robert Wiggin
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.