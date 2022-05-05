Local New Hampshire state representatives are saying it will be a financial burden to require sprinklers in all hotels. The recent fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort reveals another side to the issue.
The Red Jacket had plenty of financing to build its water park, and this indicates they could have easily attained long-term financing for a sprinkler system in the part of the hotel that burned.
The state reps make it sound like the expense for a sprinkler system, if mandated by law, would put hotels out of business.
I will tell you what will put hotels out of business. Millions of dollars of settlements for wrongful death in fires that could easily be put out by a sprinkler system.
If this fire at the Red Jacket had happened at night there probably would been many fatalities and the hotel would have been sued into bankruptcy for the lack of a sprinkler system.
What is especially concerning with the Red Jacket is that half the hotel has a sprinkler system, so it is just up to chance that you were given a room on a sprinkler side or not. I am sure our state reps would feel a lot safer in the side of the Red Jacket with the sprinklers. They might also be willing to pay a little more for a hotel room with a sprinkler in the ceiling because there is a law mandating it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.