To the editor:
Not unlike a sick individual, the United States is sick and I’m not talking about the pandemic. The following is a partial list of the overt symptoms of our collective sickness: racial injustice, gender injustice, economic injustice and political partisanship, to name a few. Another symptom, which I cannot get my head around fully, is the ever increasing incidence of mass shootings, especially among our children, while they are in school.
As in death, the stages of grief also apply to sickness. There are five basic stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
If we follow the stages of grief and apply them to the United States as a collective it is easy to see how denial shows up. We continue to deny the existence of racism and social injustice that Black, Indigenous and other people of color experience, despite historical and widespread, current and visible evidence.
With regards to school age violence and drug use, we are still treating the symptoms; this is evident, as the primary focus is on greater security and gun laws, neither of which addresses the underlying sickness. There are reasons why school age youth are becoming more violent and why drug and alcohol use are proliferating. There are reasons why we are seeing more and more mass shootings and very little has to do with access to guns. Likewise, the war on drugs never worked because it was an attempt to address a complex problem by eradicating the symptoms and it did nothing to address the core issue.
Like any sickness left untreated, or problems ignored, our condition will continue to worsen until it reaches a critical mass, at which time the system will shut down and require emergency intervention.
Personally, I think the event that took place on Jan. 6 at our Capitol will pale in comparison to what is coming if we don’t move out of the ignorant stage of denial we seem to be stuck in. If this writing resonates with anybody, please comment and I am open to discussion. There is a long road ahead, and it won’t be easy, but I believe we can do this and I am personally willing to have these uncomfortable conversations.
Robert McDonnell
Brownfield, Maine
