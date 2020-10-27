To the editor:
At a recent rally President Donald Trump told his supporters his administration was “crushing “ the coronavirus. Why then did the New England Journal of Medicine break its 208-year tradition of avoiding politics by publishing an open letter saying in part that the Trump administration had “Taken a crisis and turned it into a tragedy. “ They continued, the “magnitude of this failure is astonishing. “ The letter was signed by three dozen editors and called for Trump to be voted out of office.
Similarly the Scientific American called Trump “dangerously incompetent. “ Also, more than 1,000 current and former officers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed an open letter stating “The absence of national leadership on COVID-19 is unprecedented and dangerous. “
As the popular social media meme goes...George Washington said, “I cannot tell a lie. “ Donald Trump can't tell the truth. And Trump supporters can't tell the difference.
Rick Luksza
Conway
