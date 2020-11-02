To the editor:
“Eaton’s silence against injustice is tragic.”
Hello Dr. Snyder. First of all, did you ever think about who lives in that house that you so colorfully described? A true patriot lives there…me!
Did you ever ask me why I hang the flags that I do? Perhaps you should do more research and less biased commentary.
I have every right to defend my Constitution. I have the right to speak out against tyranny, or anything else for that matter. My forefathers fought like most American families for those rights. I’m not seeing the hate that you’re seeing.
For your information, I love all people. I do not believe that one segment of the population should be singled out. All Lives Matter. You erroneously think that I don’t like Blacks. The truth is that it’s the movement that is evil and that is what the finger is for.
The Black Lives Matter organization is a construct of the Democratic party and is meant to divide and conquer America. Research it. If you don’t believe that ask me and I will give you references and proof. I am speaking out. You judged me without knowing my message.
In closing, how prejudicial is it to call those who don’t speak out, cowards? Perhaps you hide behind your Ph.D. Rather than giving your unwanted opinion, how about sitting down with me and go over the facts? These differences are the rights that we all inherit from the soldiers who died and are dying.
By the way, it’s a black flag with a white middle finger on it for all the hate guys like you and the media which supports you.
Biden has done nothing in 47 years and some nitwits think he’s going to fix things now.
Rick Hurd
Center Conway
