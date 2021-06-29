To the editor:
In response to Karen Porter and Steve Webster.
Ms. Porter, you state in a recent letter that the government takes care of its "citizenry" through Social Security and Medicare. I am not sure if you are aware but both are taxes paid for by the employee and the employer.
In 2021, an employee pays 6.2 percent of his wages up to $142,800 in social security and the employer pays another 6.2 percent. Medicare is also taxed at a smaller amount. It is not an entitlement for the government to take care of its "citizenry." It is money put aside for us as tax. It is an outdated program rarely if ever adjusted for inflation.
As for getting a life and friends, I have a great life and numerous friends. As for my concerns with New Hampshire, I have family and a business interest there, neither of which should be any concern of yours.
Mr Webster, you wear your Trump Derangement Syndrome proudly on your sleeve. Well done. While it was only a short time ago that we were energy independent, our borders were secure and unemployment was at its lowest level ever.
Yes, we know he was impeached twice. He was also acquitted twice. Clinton was impeached and disbarred. I suggest you petition the cable company up there to carry more than MSNBC and CNN.
FYI, working on a round at Trump National in the fall when the Patriots visit Miami, though I am not expecting a tee time.
Rick Conte
Holiday, Fla.
