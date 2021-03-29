To the editor:
I have been reading the steady stream of anti-short-term rental articles for months now, and it never fails to amaze me how short on facts and tall on fear-mongering these articles are.
The most recent article claims that Conway’s STR proposal will open the town up to unlimited STRs. That is completely misleading. In fact, it would be establishing the ability to regulate STRs.
Currently there are no regulations, nor have there ever been. Now, I get all the reasons why we should regulate STRs. Really, I do. But making the hundreds of existing, decades-old, STRs illegal overnight is not the way to go about it.
That’s just the way to bankrupt the town with completely justifiable lawsuits. Think of it this way: Put yourself in the property owner’s position for just one second. Most STRs belong to hardworking families that use this age-old practice to help cover some of the costs of ownership of their vacation home. How would it make you feel if someone decided that because there is a “different colored car in your driveway” from time to time (as previous article stated), that they should have the right to take your hard-earned property away from you?
I’ll bet you’d be pretty damned upset, wouldn’t you? You probably would be considering suing that town for the damages they will inflict upon you for no good reason, especially when proper controls could be established that would address all concerns (the term “class action lawsuit” comes to mind). Now think about the effect of those lawsuits on your tax bill. Sensible regulation is the answer.
Cap the numbers, establish a noise ordinance, whatever, but taking your own property rights away, while getting sued to do it, doesn’t sound like rational advice to me.
Concerned resident and STR property owner,
Richard Park
Bartlett
