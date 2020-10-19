To the editor:
Did Frank McCarthy watch the presidential debate? Was that his “fake news” about Joe Biden NOT declining in cognitive ability? It sure looked to me like Biden was the more mentally competent person on that stage. Especially his “inshallah” remark about when we will see the income taxes. God willing, his opponent even understands the implication of the phrase.
Richard Haase
Glen
