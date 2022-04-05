To the editor:

On behalf of my fellow Epic pass-holders, I would like to thank Attitash for its final week of operation.

I can’t remember the last time Attitash stayed open into April. Groomers did an amazing job. Snow was good all week.

Richard Haase

Glen

Glen

