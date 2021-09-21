To the editor:
The Intervale maple should remain intact.
When I was a small boy, my grandparents would drive me to summer camp in the Adirondacks. They always stopped in Keene, N.Y., where there was a magnificent elm tree that towered above the town. It had been saved by the owners of the Elm Tree Inn for all to appreciate. They built their inn around this grand old tree.
For decades, people visited the inn and restaurant because they wanted to see the tree that had been saved because of the owner's foresight. I have no doubt that their revenue was greatly increased because of this decision.
I am a sugar maker; I take good care of my maple trees. I hope that the new owners of this maple show some vision and good judgment in allowing this tree to continue to thrive, and that their architects/engineers have the creativity to make this happen.
Richard Anderson
Jackson
