I’ve been reading the responses to the STR fiasco. It’s obvious the Realtors' motivation is money. They have very adeptly involved the big guns, the state Legislature. Of course the main sponsor of SB 249 is Sen. Harold French, a Realtor.
The voters of Conway overwhelmingly voted to ban STRs. It’s insulting to have that vote completely disregarded by our state legislature and are in effect telling us that our votes are not going to be honored and that they know better what we want.
There have been letters to this paper disparaging our town manager, Tom Holmes accusing him of having an “agenda.” Our selectmen and selectwoman have been accused as well. As far as I can see, our town officials are the only ones who have respected the will of the voters and have defended it.
After reading Matthew Collard’s remarks, I have something to say to him about banning STRs, and that is an overwhelming majority of voters voted to end STRs in the town of Conway.
Tom Holmes was right when he said that he wanted to avoid outright banning and offer regulating them. It was on the warrant and we voted to end STRs entirely. He’s not to blame for how the vote turned out. He’s just following the will of the voters.
Think about why so many people want the STRs gone. You and plenty of other out of staters cop a snotty and condescending attitude toward the locals. It’s nothing new, we’ve been subjected to it for as long as I’ve lived here and that’s 70 years. I, along with a large majority of this town, want no more of it.
My message to the state Legislature is stay out of our town issues and not usurp the will of the voters. We’ve spokenConway
