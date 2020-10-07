To the editor:
A fairly recent puffing by a regular Bolshevik promoted that tired bit favoring an income and/or sales tax in order to further inflate (for example) the insane cost of “education.”
The ruse works. We wasted a ton of cash building that “pig in a poke” high school! I will not dispute its need here; however, there are many areas of its gestation and final product that deserve severe critique, not to mention its preposterous location. Doubtless, time will prove its “need” even more elusive. So now we’re stuck paying for that white elephant as an existing building remains a middle school and a (sort of) “community center”, which just happens to be off limits to the community (i.e., voting). That complex, were it appropriately expanded and renovated, could easily have served as a combined middle AND high school.
We could also have renovated an existing (unnecessary) elementary school, addressing the need for an efficient and functional Town Hall/office. So now, we have this and other completely oblivious individuals proposing still more taxes to enhance an even more needless, wasteful school system.
Specifically: Pine Tree is frivolous; that becomes increasingly obvious as long-term enrollment decreases. The building would have served as an exceptional venue to provide any town functional requirement. Why remove and renovate a (taxable) commercial property when it meets only a fraction of the need the Pine Tree building could fully afford? Not to mention, a municipal services building located in the middle of a retail/touristy/congested strip is nuts!
Having escaped from New York a generation ago, we were anxious to experience the “New Hampshire Advantage.” We came here to join sanity, not reflect insanity! Unfortunately, the freedom and prosperity of New Hampshire has been under attack by some of the most profound hypocrites produced by those high-taxed Marxist-leaning states. Those who looked over the border and, admiring N.H.’s quality of life, decided to move here only to destroy it by voting and adopting the same distorted lifestyle forged in the fetid environment from which they emerged. Pathetic!
Ray Shakir
North Conway
