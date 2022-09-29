To the editor:
On Thursday, July 15, our disgraced former president made an open threat against the security of our nation, stating that if he is indicted, “you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”
To the editor:
On Thursday, July 15, our disgraced former president made an open threat against the security of our nation, stating that if he is indicted, “you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.”
And perhaps this is exactly what needs to happen.
It makes me sad to even contemplate that Donald Trump’s legacy could inevitably come to a violent end at his own bequest, but stomping out a Trumpian rebellion is exactly what Thomas Jefferson prescribed on Nov. 13, 1787, when he wrote from Paris to John Adams’ son-in-law William Smith:
“What country before ever existed a century and a half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to the facts, pardon and pacify them. The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure.”
Jefferson warned us of tyrant rulers, who would need to be reminded that the persistence of the people shall persevere, just as much as he warned us that such rebellions would be instigated through ignorance and lies, more so than wickedness.
Trump is the lying tyrant, his ignorant disciples believe themselves to be patriots, and only in due time and course will they realize that they have been led astray. And with this I say, let them pick up arms so that our nation can be done with them.
Millions of Americans voted for Trump, but fewer than 2,000 stormed the Capitol on his command.
How many, when faced with certain defeat and possibly death, will pick up arms to defend this criminal when he is indicted for breaking a law he signed into existence.
Let them try.
And let us close this wretched chapter of American history once and for all.
Retired Army Capt. Ray Gilmore
Intervale
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.