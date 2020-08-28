To the editor:
During the Gibson Center’s five-minute forum on Aug. 18. I stated that I am a local father, husband, veteran and community leader.
However, due to bandwidth issues in our valley, my remarks resembled the 1985 character “Max Headroom,” with a choppy video feed and distorted audio.
Given the poor connection, The Conway Daily Sun misquoted me as claiming to be a “farmer.”
Just to be clear, I am a gardener, not a farmer. Farmers feed our nation, our garden feeds my family.
I have friends spread across the country who are farmers, and by no means do we compare our hobby to their profession. But this simple miscommunication illustrates a glaring challenge to our community: low bandwidth and unreliable internet accessibility.
Per Rep. Ed Butler, chairperson of the House Commerce Committee, “There is an effort to bring broadband to all of the towns in Caroll County.”
I support this effort.
Faster internet helps businesses and residents, especially students, teachers and schools.
This is a simple challenge that we should be able to build a bipartisan coalition around, and move forward from.
Access to timely, reliable, internet access in the digital era should not be a wedge issue.
Ray S. Gilmore
Intervale
Candidate for State
Representative, District 1
