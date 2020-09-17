To the editor:
Openly putting an (R) after my name, in June, had me fearful of losing some friends.
But, I did it anyway.
Happily, my friends from all of the letters of the alphabet, and all of the colors of the rainbow, have expressed their support. They have pledged assistance, offered yard space for signs and donated funds to make this campaign a reality. Now, I am on the ballot for Nov. 3.
Those friends, from all walks of life, support me; because they know me.
But sadly, too many locals that I spoke to, were fearful of the backlash and harassment, that they would receive if they openly backed a candidate with an (R) after their name. That was disturbing, because I had seen it before; in Afghanistan.
That fear exists because of tribalism. A vocal minority has tried to designate the (R) as a scarlet letter, and make “Conservative” a cuss word. Endeavors like these have allowed tribalism to flourish in America. That local fear of voicing ones opinion is proof that tribalism has seeped into here and permeates our communities.
On Feb. 18, 1958, JFK famously stated, “Let us not despair but act. Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past — let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”
Perhaps we should look to the his words, as we take back the responsibility for our future.
Division is sewn, by applying blanket beliefs, misconceptions, and stereotypes to entire populations, based upon a single trait or identifying factor.
We must shed our tribal colors, and seek “the right answer,” as JFK advised.
Instead of following a party, find the right person, for the right job, at every level.
Ray Gilmore
Intervale
