In regards to “Fundamentalism at root of abortion debate” and “Irony with Roe v. Wade is whites will be in the minority;” both of these letters mention the government paying for a parent’s expenses for raising a child.
I was raised in a Democratic home with extremely Democratic extended family. If I wanted something, I had to work for it. From the time I can remember, I knew that nothing in life is free — someone, somewhere pays for everything, even if I am not the one writing the check for what I receive.
I didn’t have the latest gadget or the latest clothes like my peers, but I survived my childhood. Yes, my single-parent mother had to work hard to raise my siblings and me, but she did not depend on the government. Instead, she worked to support us. And before I started school, I was earning money by helping neighbors.
I was also taught that every action has a consequence, and I am responsible for dealing with the consequences of my own actions. I am the product of my mother’s extramarital affair, and she tried unsuccessfully to abort me with a coat hanger. Abortions weren’t available then. However, she ended up with five children, and, when her marriage failed, she had to take responsibility for raising us. (I am happy she failed and glad to be alive.)
I know the economy is horrible right now, but it was even worse in the early ’70s when I was a young child.
