To the editor:
As a retired constitutional lawyer working within and as a liaison to several government agencies for over 30 years, I can humbly say that I have experience within the sphere of political science. I have never written a letter to the Sun, but the comedy show with Dr. Quddus Snyder needs to be checked.
With great amusement, I have been reading the numerous letters from Dr. Snyder, written by an academic theorist with purportedly no real-world experience. Our universities are full of mouthpieces like Dr. Snyder that can espouse theoretical interpretations but are deficient in the fundamental understanding of the inner workings of the real political world.
Standing in front of a chalkboard teaching textbook knowledge like Dr. Snyder and proclaiming truths about our republic is in great opposition to working within the bowels of the government creature with all the players, including international actors. Snyder seems to lack a basic understanding of our constitutional republic, referring to our system as a “democracy” on several occasions.
Nevertheless, Snyder’s obtuse ideology is that of an amateur practitioner, despite his Ph.D., I would not retain Snyder as an expert witness, because he lacks a fundamental understanding of our Republic. His writings appear more about elevating his status in the public eye and self-confirmation of his narcissistic personality to prove to the rest of us that he educated and intellectually ahead of the layman. I have seen many of these narcissists in my 30-plus years, they are easily identified.
Snyder’s previous statements, “I helped deliver a resounding victory here in New Hampshire” (Nov. 21,) “To my Trump supporting neighbors: Please do not cry. I can no longer bear the sight” (Nov. 27) and his disjointed diatribe of an open letter to the governor, disrespectfully referring to the governor as “Chris” is symptomatic of a person that has an excessive interest in or admiration of themselves.
Here is some advice: humble yourself, Quddus.
R. Anthony Weizmann, J.D.
Jackson
(1) comment
The Daily Sun should really just stop publishing anything from Snyder. But in the absence of that common sense, people should stop reading and responding to his garbage. He loves the attention he gets. He lives for it. Just ignore him and maybe he'll crawl back in his hole.
