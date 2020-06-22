To the editor:
In correspondence in September 2019, the president of the Little White Church in Eaton, John Hartman, wrote me a personal letter and said, “the Little White Church will be whole again and again march on in time … Truly a beacon of hope and stability in our community.”
In these trying times, when our community and country convulses, Eaton’s Beacon of Hope has taken no principled stand whatsoever. But recently retired Vice President of the Little White Church board, the venerable Mr. Roy, proudly flies a Confederate flag along Route 153 in Eaton, a symbol that in today’s climate says, “I will drive my knee into your throat until your soul you shall give.”
While noble principles appear to be in short supply, the church has taken to displaying one important symbol, a cash thermometer boasting to the community that tens of thousands of dollars are now in the coffers. This, I suppose, is exactly what Christ had in mind when he said, “Love thy neighbor … give your money to the poor … then come, follow me!”
How is anyone supposed to take the church seriously when in the year 2020 on northern soil, the home of our fathers who fought treason to save the Union and abolish slavery, the church’s leadership appears to condone a neo-Confederate ideology — insofar as a known Confederate was voted in, and outwardly all that it seems to care about is money?
And on behalf of more than a few patrons of the church, I invite its leadership to clarify which direction the moral compass points to on the question of equality and justice?
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
