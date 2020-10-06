To the editor:
If there is one thing that my Republican neighbors understand, or should understand, it’s taxes — “lower taxes, more jobs.” As a business owner, I’ve noticed that as we steadily expand year-to-year, we also pay more taxes because we are making more money. Now explain to me exactly how your (and not mine) unbelievably successful, richest man in the world, billionaire “art of the deal” business wizard president only paid $750 in 2016? I will tell you how. He is not good at selling any actual good or service but only snake oil.
All of Trump’s resorts and businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy, and the only reason they’re still afloat is because he is using the federal government to support his golf courses. He is a fraud. He is a tyrant. And you are fools. Republicans of Carroll County: you have been duped and it is time to own up to that. This is the United States of America, a republic governed by laws and not men, brought into being by a Constitution in 1787 designed to secure the liberty and happiness of the people.
This Republic is not a tyranny, and let me explain to you what happens to tyrants and fascist liars in this Republic: They are dragged down Pennsylvania Avenue by their $70,000 groomed haircut clear to the Washington Monument, and there their bottoms are exposed and they are publicly spanked before the nation, and thereafter sent to prison for a very long time.
And when the history of this nightmare is written, how shall your role be remembered? Defender of tyranny or defender of liberty? Come to your senses and accept truth: Can you not see that the king wears no clothes? He is naked, lavish, fat, weak, fearful and financially bankrupt.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
