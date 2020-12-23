To the editor:
I wish to congratulate the Sun for publishing an exceedingly important think-piece penned by Tad Furtado of Center Conway. Tad is clearly a well-read heavy-hitter who presents arguments that demand close consideration.
My only question: Precisely who is your audience? You appeal to principled conservatives willing to imagine causes and values greater than the dictates of the petulant Godhead of our personality cult.
But are there any? And if there are, where are they, and do they have the courage to join the discussion? Or are they all idiots who believe Trump won by a lot?
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.