To the editor:
Human stupidity is comical until it imposes costs on everyone else. We should all be comfortably living in a post-COVID world, except that hordes of uneducated Trumpsters insist on extending this nightmare even longer.
Take the great state of Alabama, a place distinguished both for its undying commitment to Trump and the increasing number of dimwits dying from COVID; a state with the lowest average IQ and bottom of the barrel vaccination levels, now somewhere in the neighborhood of 34 percent. This, a state that also no doubt has the highest percentage of blockheads who injected bleach, as Trump famously instructed them to do.
I had to chuckle when I heard Alabama's Republican Gov. Kay Ivey plead in a thick Southern accent: "Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it is now time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks." What she meant to say is that Trumpers (Biden received a paltry 37 percent of the Alabama vote) are causing big headaches for society as a whole. None of this would be a problem if the MAGA-nation occupied some isolated island with closed off borders, allowing them to collectively self-destruct in a cascade of idiocy.
Unfortunately, we cannot simply sit back and laugh, which all of us would otherwise be delighted to do, because now we need to start wearing masks again, close down our businesses, and stifle all human interaction. Why? Because village idiots always refuse to listen to folks much smarter than they, and always imagine themselves to be smarter than they actually are.
With a vaccination rate of over 60 percent, New Hampshire may be spared the worst of it, but to the extent that we are not, we can only blame the infinite foolishness of Trump and his massive flock of muttonheads.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
