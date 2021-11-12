To the editor:
The behavior and actions of those who refused to wear a mask at the Conway School Board meeting last week infuriated me beyond words.
Joe Lentini, who was gracious yet firm while addressing them, felt that the only thing to do was to adjourn the meeting. I totally concur that this was the best and only decision he could make.
But this is what really got to me: two of the people there were using this meeting to receive media coverage for their own political gains. I don’t know if they had any idea what was on the agenda or not.
If not, this is what didn’t get discussed due to their childish, self serving, selfish, self-centered behavior: part of project SUCCEED is the after school program that is crucial to working parents who cannot be home when school gets out.
This program provides a safe environment with educational benefits for children. The audacity of these people has my head spinning. One person, who showed Joe her doctor’s note on her phone, could be heard saying to him to not touch her phone because she didn’t know where he had been. This is a very confusing statement considering she was mask-less and Joe was wearing one.
There has been talk of police being in attendance which is upsetting that it may come to that. This community is amazing in the way it comes together all the time to assist people, organizations and non-profits. This display by these people is embarrassing and frustrating, but most of all it is so very sad.
Polly Clapp Howe
Intervale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.