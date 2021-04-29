To the editor:
Donald Trump said that if Joe Biden was elected the stock market would crash. Nope. Didn’t happen.
Trump said that after Nov. 3, we would not hear of COVID-19 anymore. Nope, didn’t happen Still Trump wanted all the glory for a vaccine that he won’t publicly promote, yet he got himself.
In light of this, isn’t it possible that he lied about a heck of alot more over past 4.5 years? Just be open to the ideas.
Give peace a chance.
Pete Pandora
North Conway
