To the editor:
It’s time to recognize what works and what doesn’t.
In our cities, liberal hostility to police combined with tolerance for rioting, looting and arson has allowed the rioters to return, time after time, to continue their crimes.
President Donald Trump has recognized that law enforcement officers are an essential part of our civilized society and must be allowed to do their job of protecting us.
Liberals demand an end to fracking and the rapid elimination of the coal, oil and nuclear energy that makes our civilization possible. President Trump has wisely promoted energy production to keep costs down and preserve our independence from foreign sources.
Illegal immigration is consistently down compared to four years ago, and substantially down from the surge that followed the election of a liberal Congress in 2018. Liberals want to reverse this by opening the border and granting amnesty, but President Trump will continue to improve enforcement of the law.
We should be grateful that our nation has enjoyed such good leadership for more than three years, in contrast to what came before.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.