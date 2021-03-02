To the editor:
If we have learned anything from the 2020 elections it is that too many states have sloppy procedures that might allow fraud. The states must reform those procedures before the next election.
The first priority should be to stop the indiscriminate mailing out of ballots.
A ballot should only be sent if it is requested by a registered voter, and the system should require that the voter provide reasonable identification. Virginia has a good system. Voters must give their Social Security number, driver’s license number and sign the application in the presence of a witness. That makes fraud much more difficult.
Now that the recent study by Alan Abramowitz has demonstrated that mail-out ballots did not increase Joe Biden’s share of the vote, even Democrats should be willing to accept tighter security.
Furthermore, ballots should be counted only if they arrive by election day. It may be necessary to allow a few exceptions, such as for the military, but ballots that arrive days or even weeks later should not be included in the count.
In addition, states must use voting systems with paper ballots that can be counted by hand to verify the machine scanning count. This was essential to proving that the Georgia and Michigan counts were valid, yet a few states still lack this fundamental safeguard.
Finally, the states must devise procedures that allow observers for each party to clearly see what is being done in the vote count. This might involve a combination of on-site observers for a general view of what is happening, plus cameras to provide a close-up of the handling of each ballot (and this should be recorded in case of dispute).
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.