To the editor:
As all 50 governors begin to reopen their states, we are hearing dire warnings that this will inevitably lead to a massive surge of infections and deaths.
To put this in perspective, we should look back to the warnings issued when Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., announced in March that it would allow students to return to their dorm rooms.
Lynchburg’s mayor described the policy as “reckless” while a professor called it a “foolhardy decision” and predicted “an unmanageable outbreak here in Lynchburg.” The students would become “vectors of the pathogen roaming around Liberty’s campus and the Lynchburg community.”
One pundit insisted that the “elderly and vulnerable,” infected by the students, would “fill premature graves.” Another saw it as “a public health disaster in the making.”
The university’s president was accused of wanting to make a “deadly political point.”
Based on these comments, we might expect the streets of Lynchburg to now be piled high with bodies. But what has actually happened there over the past two months?
According to figures reported in the online Washington Post (on the morning of May 21), there has been only one death in Lynchburg. The city’s death rate per 100,000 (1.2) and infection rate (93.6) compare quite well to other university communities.
Charlottesville (University of Virginia) 3.8, 153.1 Williamsburg (William and Mary) 20.3, 290.8 Harrisonburg (James Madison) 39.3, 1,264.3 Fairfax County (George Mason) 26.4, 713.8 No one knows for certain what reopening will bring.
However, looking at the history of greatly exaggerated warnings in the recent past, we have reason to hope that the Wuhan virus will not run wild among our population.
Peter J. Thomas
Silver Lake
