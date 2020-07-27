To the editor:
As he castigates the news media, Bill Marvel again proves to be a self-fulfilling prophecy, claiming to have read President Donald Trump's speech and yet finding nothing in it to suggest what most news outlets called "dark."
So, Bill, what part about "wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children" do you find inspirational? Is claiming that righteous pushback against centuries of misogyny, racism and economic inequality is simply totalitarianism a fair assessment in your enlightened mind? Is it fair for you to ignore the Nazi hate speech and marching before the clashing protests in Charlottesville to focus only on the psyche evaluation of the murderer, and then try to flip your use of that anecdotal example and say that doubting Tara Reid, the fully discredited and equally ill purveyor of false claims against Biden is somehow contradictory to the "Me Too" movement?
Is it honest of you to aver to "activist judges" (as a condemnation of progressives) when a simple review of Judicial Watch would reveal that more than 60 percent of judicial "activism" is conservative based?
If you even read the speech its meaning escaped you. I think you will lie and manipulate facts to suit your own agenda, and I think you are a prime example of exactly that which you rail against. Prove me wrong, Bill.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
