To the editor:
I hope the old folks at the meeting on that solar farm in Lovell, Maine, make sure to tell their grandchildren that they preserved a "wonderful view" for them.
I'm sure the kids will be impressed as they drive back from the food pantry.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
