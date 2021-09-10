To the editor:
In a recent letter to the Sun, Mike Rice of Wellfleet, Mass., disparages Ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19. Let me inform Mike of some of the history of Ivermectin.
William C. Campbell and Satoshi Omura discovered a new drug, Avermectin, the derivatives (Ivermectin) of which have radically lowered the incidence of River Blindness and Lymphatic Filariasis, as well as showing efficacy against an expanding number of other parasitic diseases.
For this discovery they both received a Nobel Prize. Since 2015 there have been billions of doses of this drug dispensed to millions of patients with very few side effects. Diseases caused by parasites have plagued humankind for millennia and constitute a major global health problem. In particular, parasitic diseases affect the world’s poorest populations and represent a huge barrier to improving human health and well-being.
In Africa where River Bindness is prevalent in approximately 20 countries and Ivermectin is used extensively the death rate per 100,000 from COVID-19 is factors of magnitude less than the other countries in Africa where Ivermection is not taken. Anecdotal? Yes, but it is but definitely eye opening.
There are many legitimate studies using Ivermectin that show tremendous potential when used early on in this disease when combined with Vitamin D, zinc, prednisone and a Z-Pak. This drug is inexpensive, shows great promise, and has very few side effects when dosed properly.
With so much potential maybe someone could explain why the CDC, FDA, Anthony Faucci and others are hanging a black cloud around this drug and even discouraging any research involving Ivermectin and COVID-19. Certainly "Big Pharma" isn't using their heavy hand to protect all the $$$$$$ involved.
Peter Hill
North Conway
