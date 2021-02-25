To the editor:
There is an obvious effort to silence conservative voices coming from the left, big tech and the mainstream media. There is a Democrat congresswoman and the NY Times and others on the left pushing for a "truth commission."
Perhaps we should take a closer look at where a lot of the falsehoods are really coming from that "lead to “violent unrest and civic dysfunction.” I will only refer to a few of these falsehoods, hoaxes and lies by one of the biggest perpetrators — The New York "Slimes."
There are close to 50 but due to editorial limitations I will just reference a few and leave a URL reference so all of these falsehoods can be read with all the facts presented and referenced.
“Black people suffer disproportionately from police brutality.” Disproven by facts from the academic journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the left-leaning Center for Policing Equity.
By using solar power, the U.S. can “achieve large reductions in greenhouse gas emissions at little cost to the economy.” Disproven by facts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
“The FBI has said there is no evidence that supporters of the Antifa movement had participated in the Capitol siege.” Disproven by facts from an FBI affidavit, videos of the riot, and the publications of an Antifa leader arrested for his role in the riot.
Now the Democrats and the newspaper megaphone of the left is asking the government to set up a "truth commission" that most assuredly will tear the blindfold off of Lady Liberty and put their thumb heavily on one side of the scale of justice. What the left is trying to do to conservatives reminds me of a famous quote: "We have to put a stop to the idea that it is a part of everybody's civil rights to say whatever he pleases" — Adolph Hitler.
Reference to entire article: https://www.justfactsdaily.com/new-york-times-falsehoods-spur-violent-unrest-civic-dysfunction
Please take the time to read this eye-opening article that presents the conservative side of events/news with the facts that is being crushed/falsified by big tech, mainstream media and the left.
Sooner or later the truth comes out and when it does the Democrats should be very scared of the mid-term elections and their very slim hold in Congress and the Senate.
Peter Hill
North Conway
