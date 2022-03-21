Judging by the responses to the Sun’s Tele-Talk on fuel prices, I would have to say the majority of responders agree with my views of this administration’s totally failed energy policy mentioned in my last letter. This failed policy is so bad that the Saudis are having serious talks with China about paying for some of their imported 1.7 million barrels of oil daily in yuan. This would violate the petrodollar agreement in effect since Nixon.
We agree to protect the Saudis and they only sell oil in dollars. This has allowed the U.S. to create trillions in fiat and still have demand for dollars because of this very agreement.
If you think inflation is bad now, just wait to see what happens to the dollar if China is allowed to buy Saudi oil with yuan.
We were an exporter of petroleum under the last administration and now we are begging for oil from countries that say “death to America” under this administration, federal oil leases not withstanding. If there was good oil on these leases the oil companies would be drilling. That is why they are in business.
As far as NATO and Russia are concerned, I never saw 150,000 Russian troops amassed on the Ukrainian boarder under the last administration nor did I see any wars. I did however see the paper trail of over a $1 million from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma skip through numerous foreign banks to hide the trail that eventually ended up in Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners account. This is still under investigation by the Justice Department and the IRS and is anything but fake.
The only thing fake that I see lately is statements coming out of Joe and Peppermint Patty trying to explain this administration’s totally failing policies. I predict major changes coming in the mid-term elections in November. The voting public is not very happy as the problems are getting worse and this is far from temporary.
