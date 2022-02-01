To the editor:
Unlike VARES that is questioned a lot by the totally compromised medical establishment for accuracy, the U.S. military DMED (Defense Medical Epidemiology Database) reporting system is only submitted by military doctors and qualifies every single ICD (International Classification of Diseases) code in the military for Tricare billing to Humana Insurance covering over 6 million military personal. This is the ultimate defined and finite population with excellent surveillance.
So let me share some actual data from the DMED database presented by three under oath whistleblowers that was presented to a Senate subcommittee that you will probably never be aware of without some research. This under oath data under penalty of perjury is also being presented to the courts.
1) Five-year average (2016 to 2020) of cancer diagnoses 38,700/year compared for first 10 months of 2021: 114,645 an increase of over 300 percent
2) Neurological issues: 82,000/year for five-year average to 863,000/year and
increase of over 1,000 percent.
3) 300 percent increase of miscarriages over the five-year average.
Statistics show that more than 97 percent of the military has been given the "safe and effective" COVID shots. This data compares the five years prior to the administration of the COVID shots to one year after shots began and while one cannot actually ascribe the horrific increases of these diagnoses directly to the COVID shots the implications are too much to ignore. But ignore is exactly what this administration's medical representatives have done.
Other data being ignored has been presented by insurance actuarial data showing a 40 percent increase in deaths starting after the beginning of COVID shots that cannot be explained by COVID deaths alone. Just a 10 percent increase in actuarial deaths would be a three-sigma or 1-in-200 year event. You can do the math for a 40 percent increase.
The causation for this great increase is not explained but you are either dead or alive and no faking the numbers. This dramatic increase in deaths timed with the beginning of COVID shots is something that should be investigated a lot more and presently is being ignored maybe to the detriment to a huge number of people.
All of the DMED data is conveyed via the DOD Project Salas to the CDC. So if the CDC has been informed you can rest assured that the FDA and Commissar Fauci is also well informed of all this data. Their response — crickets.
Fauci's comment "I am science" shows his lack of true science and is exceeded only by his hubris. This leaning Zinga tower of nucleoside modified mRNA gene therapy is looking less stable every day, Omicron not withstanding, that is running through the entire population like a hot knife thru soft butter.
This includes both the immunized and the non-immunized. This administration's representative doctors and scientists should be investigating the 26 other countries who are utilizing inexpensive oral therapeutics that have very few side effects and showing excellent results against this virus that they purposely ignore.
All I can say is follow the multi-billion$ of money.
Peter Hill
North Conway
