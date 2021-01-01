To the editor:
I couldn't agree more with Michael Knudson's statement in his letter when he stated that too many Americans depend on their feelings while ignoring facts. This is precisely what is going on with the "feelings" so many people have about voter fraud in our election.
Yes, there have been many accusations made, but when it comes to actually presenting facts in a court of law, these cases are being thrown out one after the other due to lack of evidence, even by President Donald Trump appointed judges. Yet the "feelings" remain.
It seems that Mr. Knudson also has "feelings" that Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, two individuals who have become very rich and powerful under capitalism, want to make us slaves. Yet he somehow tries to pin the blame on socialism. The reality of his conspiracy theory confusion is explained here:
Mr. Knudson asks us the question of when the last time was that American citizens were told that wearing masks was the right thing to do. He incorrectly stated that it was in slave days. Americans were also asked to wear masks and stay socially distanced during the Spanish Flu in 1918, and did so patriotically without selfish whining. Mr. Knudson prays that he is wrong about all this. Thank goodness, he is.
Peter Elsemore
Silver Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.