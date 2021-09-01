To the editor:
Napoleon is credited with saying: “History is a set of lies everybody agrees to.”
A current example is news reporting and political comments about the exiting of Afghanistan.
Anyone of us who had ever participated in war knows that press reporting is never “the entire story.”
All wars suck! There is no total victory or loss. Only temporary respite in the game of life. The “screw-ups” and human tragedies that occur during and after wars are obscured by propaganda, parades, promotions and history written by the participants.
Politicians can and should be blamed for all the bad decisions and ills in the world. However, as the character Pogo said: “We have met the enemy, and he is us!” Yes, the real enemy is “we the people” of any country. We are victims of our own ignorance.
Fifty years ago, I was a plans officer for our Squadron/Wing, dedicated to fighting anyone/anywhere in the world. The Pentagon gave us plans for waging, supplying, occupying and exiting those wars.
Our military planned and re-planned this recent fiasco during these past years. All the governments and militaries in the world are only as effective as their population of people.
And, once again, we see that no government can save its people from themselves.
Napoleon and that Pogo fellow knew their history.
Peter Don Konics II
Conway
