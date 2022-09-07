In the photo of Mark McConkey taken for his recent cheap gasoline stunt in Ossipee, his arms are aloft, making him look like a marionette. It is fitting because big oil used him as their puppet in a massive publicity stunt, which, when examined becomes a real joke, unfortunately at our expense.
First the stunt. McConkey dropped prices at his gas station to $2.38 per gallon for all of 90 minutes. His aim was to blame President Joe Biden and the Democrats for high gas prices.
The publicity stunt was underwritten by the Americans for Prosperity financed by Koch Industries, best known for its oil refineries.
Big oil companies reaped record profits when gas prices topped $5. That's why gas prices soared. Now they have the audacity to blame Biden. What a joke.
They made billions, then provided a few dollars savings on gas, but just for 90 minutes at one gas station. Not for a day, not for a week, not for a month or not forever, but for 90 minutes and then they made a big deal out of it.
We could just laugh this off, but McConkey is a state representative. He is also the agent for a company that wants to build a gas station in Effingham right on the Ossipee Aquifer, that with just one mishap could put an end forever — not just for 90 minutes — to the clean water that people depend upon in Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth, Madison, Effingham and Freedom.
If you don't like big oil billionaires pulling McConkey's strings, then take less than 90 minutes on Election Day, Nov. 8, and vote him out of office. Vote in Jerry Knirk and Sanra Ringelstein. They are beholden to you, not big oil.
