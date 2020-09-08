To the editor:
Congratulations to Daily Sun columnist Tom McLaughlin for writing the column Artifacts In Fryeburg on September 3.
It was a thrill to finally read one of his columns "untouched for hundreds or thousands" of words, not filled with acerbic political biases.
Paul Krause
Venice, Fla. formerly Bartlett
