To the editor:
Holy macaroni, is Frank McCarthy a piece of work or what?
Between him and Quddus Snyder, the national schizophrenia becomes stark naked.
It’s like a choice between love or hate but each one thinks it’s the other.
I think we need experts in logic, ethics and semantics to sort this out.
Personally, I’d rather live in Quddusworld than Frankworld. It seems obvious, doesn’t it?
Truth has become so blurred in opinion and manipulation and lies. Paranoia and patriotism and fear is equated with safety and security yet is really unhealthy isolation and we now know what that is.
The very natural (read, nature), unfolding (read, growth) of the creative forces (read God’s will), verifiably supports expansion and complication (read evolution!) in harmony (read, love, affinity, compassion, tolerance). Therefore, if you agree that nature shows us it is God’s will to grow in affinity and compassion with one another, then supporting isolation (read walls) or exclusion (read bias) or reversion (read backward) or contraction (read smaller) or intolerance (read prejudice) is not God’s will.
The call for freedom has been manipulated as a motivational tool as though it is against God’s will or the Constitution but the larger truth is that we should have freedom of oppression (read isolation, exclusion, reversion, contraction) and that “freedom” of man’s will represents our great fall from paradise (read God’s will). Twist that.
Paul H. Drucker
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.