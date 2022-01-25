To the editor:
More than 2,100 Americans dying every day now. Almost a Twin Towers every day. More than 850,000 Americans dead in two years from the COVID virus.
People are saying a vaccine during a pandemic is a personal choice and masks are a personal choice. Science shows otherwise.
We have a social contract that we all should be living by, “I give up some of my personal freedoms to gain the safety and security of living in a civilized society.”
To the unvaccinated and Trumpers living in the Big Lie: Go live in your own uncivilized society, please leave us rational, civilized, vaccinated and masked people alone. You are killing us.
Paul Drucker
Denmark
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.