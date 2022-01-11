To the editor:
Even though 60-plus lawsuits were lost and major players from lawyer Sydney Powell to talking head Tucker Carlson (in lawsuits) admit that no reasonable person would take their pronouncements seriously, the Big Lie continues.
From state vote audits and the Cyber Ninjas, which just went bankrupt, recounts have failed, yet the Big Lie continues, and Republican controlled states manipulate election laws.
The logical conclusion is that those who believe the Big Lie are sadly gullible, and those who don’t believe it are being deceptive and are manipulating the gullible. How sad that a once serious political powerhouse, the Grand Old Party, now insidiously and unscrupulously lies to and choreographs the gullible in their desperate attempt to maintain power.
And so the big backers of the Big Lie fight for their perceived threatened survival with their own perversion of facts, denial and big lies; the major financial funders, big oil, the NRA, and corporations and banks deny climate change, fight sensible gun regulation and dismiss the damage from wealth disparity. The social influencers, the Christian Right, right-wing pundits and Fox News, ignore the white superiority movement.
Now, the Grand Old Party and its Trumpian base, which ransacked the Capitol and act as its shock troops, are terrorizing electors, threatening violence, promoting anti-vaccine misinformation that’s ultimately kills people. They’re willing to destroy our democracy.
It’s very, very sick, in all the connotations of the word sick. Please, wake up.
Paul Drucker
Denmark, Maine
