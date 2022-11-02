To the editor:
You have candidates telling you that school choice is a bad thing because it takes money away from the public schools and your tax money will go to funding religious schools.
They like to tout the phrase separation of church and state as being in the Constitution. However the First Amendment clearly states, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
If you read into the Federalist Papers what the Founding Fathers were concerned about was the establishment of any state-sanctioned religion, where if you didn’t participate in that religion you were less of a citizen and in some cases an outcast, which is exactly why the Pilgrims came to the "new world."
The Constitution does not say the government can not fund religious schools. It implies is that it can not discriminate against any religion. They can not fund a tuition to a Christian school but deny funding for a tuition to an Islamic school. We are on a slippery slope of people rewriting the Constitution to fit their vision of what it should be.
I support school choice, as parents should be able choose where they want their children to attend. Public schools should be competitive with private schools, not contain a monopoly because that is the only place people can send their children if they can’t afford private schools on their own.
When an intelligent young lady who graduated near the top of her class in public school went to college and had to take remedial math and English courses, there is a problem. Support school choice and support candidates who support it, not candidates who strive to divide this country even more.
Paul Bartoswicz
Effingham
