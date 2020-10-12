To the editor:
I’m ashamed of my country, but I also feel ashamed of my town.
Conway leadership, like too many Democrats, believes it’s above the law.
Conway laws ban the commercial activity of renting housing (short-term rentals or STR’s) temporarily in areas zoned for residential use only. Instead of taking appropriate actions, Conway has opted to propose zoning amendments to appease these unlawful businesses.
STRs have problems.
• This commercial activity illegally occurs in areas zoned for residential use. Traffic spawned by STR parties is hazardous to our neighborhoods and a danger to children playing outside.
More than once, I’ve suffered physical injury because of traffic to an STR at the end of my street.
• Overtaxed septic systems can contaminate nearby properties. Some STRs have maximized their capacity, renting to as many as 16 people at once.
• B&Bs in commercial zones follow regulations and pay appropriate taxes. But STR owners simply list homes on the internet, with no regulations.
• Some people cannot find housing because STR owners make more money renting short-term.
STR supporters’ primary argument is that owners need money to pay their bills. But, why did they buy something they cannot afford? Consequences of poor decisions are personal problems, not problems for the public.
Peaceful citizens can do two things: Vote and share your opinions with Conway town officials. Call 447-3811 or email at conway@conwaynh.org
Even if STRs don’t impact you at this moment, a property near you could turn into an STR and give you STR neighbor headaches. I hope this doesn’t happen, but, there’s always a possibility.
Might you or someone you know need to rent housing in Conway?
We all need to care and share our opinions on STRs.
Pat Lakjer
North Conway
