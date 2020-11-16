To the editor:
This is a letter of thanks and appreciation to everyone who voted for me for state representative and to all who urged another to do so, who bought an ad for my candidacy, recorded a radio ad, displayed a lawn sign, and to every volunteer, donor and supporter.
And I especially wish to thank Mark Hounsell for serving as my fiscal agent and who made the entire experience so much a greater trip.
Norman Tregenza
Center Conway
