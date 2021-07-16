To the editor:
The New Hampshire Legislature passed a budget that helps New Hampshire.
This budget begins the phase-out of the Interest and Dividends Tax. For the first time the Rooms and Meals Tax (aka Rooms and Rentals) is reduced, making the Granite State more competitive for destination weddings, conferences and other large gatherings.
This budget makes New Hampshire a better place to live, work or play. Thanks go to representatives Karen Umberger, Mark McConkey, Glenn Cordelli, and Sen. Jeb Bradley who supported it.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
