To the editor:
I’ve been taking care of a few elderly family members throughout the pandemic, and I am elated that they have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine. This past year, I have been extremely careful, trying to avoid contact with the virus to protect those high risk in my family. It’s been very stressful, and I feel a massive weight has been lifted off my shoulders.
Like most across the country, we have immense gratitude for those that are ensuring our access to the vaccine — from the manufacturers who developed them and the distributors who are shipping them across New Hampshire to our health-care workers administering them. They all are playing a role to keep us safe.
While we are thrilled that the vaccine is available, we’re also grateful that during the pandemic we always had consistent access to the medicines that my relative needs on a daily basis. I had a sense of comfort knowing that I could pick up her prescriptions without fear they wouldn’t be available. It was one less thing to worry about during a time of panic and fear.
Nicole Preston
North Conway
