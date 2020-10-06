To the editor:
The recent mooning of Donald Trump Jr. has been a boon for online dating. As repressed Republican men looked on, Quddus Snyder’s backside uncorked the bicurious zeal of many.
Red caps became damp with sweat. Bikers For Trump felt their chaps grow tight. Many wished they’d worn a mask, for they could not hide their slackened jaws. Before the rally was even over, many of these Trump supporters had flooded the M-seeking-M section of message boards.
Though they may be the pro-family party, Mr. Snyder’s raw masculinity surely tore many marriages apart that day.
Nick Aiello-Popeo
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.