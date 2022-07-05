Last week, I had the pleasure of attending a “Meet and Greet” with Karoline Leavitt, the America First candidate for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.
Billy Cuccio, of The Lobster Trap, graciously hosted a private “Meet & Greet’’ for supporters of Karoline and voters interested in learning about Karoline and her vision for the future of New Hampshire.
Karoline and her campaign were extremely courteous to allow one of The Conway Daily Sun’s reporter, Terry Leavitt, to interview Karoline before this private event, take pictures and speak with some of the invited attendees. Last week, Terry decided to publish a column slamming Karoline’s campaign — as her overall demeanor (mask included) and line of questioning at the event made abundantly clear her real motive.
Terry was not an objective reporter covering a political event. She was there to cast an indictment on Karoline and her supporters — like me. As if wearing a mask — which, to me, is a statement of living in fear — was not enough of a political statement.
This “reporter” decided her very first question of Karoline and others would be about Jan. 6. Apparently, Terry missed the $5/gallon gas prices on her drive over to the event. I think she would have been better received had she asked questions that are relevant to our everyday lives — not questions aimed to distract from the economic catastrophe the Biden administration and the Democrats have created.
On the bright side, The Conway Daily Sun has been an industry leader of the “Fake News Media” well before President Donald Trump gave it a name. Bravo!
I challenge you to just once write an article or editorial that doesn’t distort the truth ... you pick the subject.
