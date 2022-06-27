There is an indomitable force in nature known as “the mama bear instinct” which overwhelmingly compels a mother bear to protect her cubs. If you’re a parent, you know that this feeling is not limited to the animal world and that it can be felt by dads too. You may be sensing that this instinct has grown stronger recently as the new dangers confronting our children and our society have become more apparent.
Public schools are teaching ideas that conflict with conservative values, not only causing division and confusion but also undermining parental authority. Our communities are less safe as support for law enforcement has dwindled. Our country is becoming weaker as our border has become virtually non-existent. To combat these and other threats to the future prosperity of our children, New Hampshire parents in the 1st Congressional District need to elect Karoline Leavitt to Congress.
Karoline, a lifelong Granite State resident, believes that family, not government, is the foundation of society and that parents are the primary educators of their children. A fierce supporter of well-funded police and a strong border, she will use her youthful exuberance to serve as a role model to the younger generation as she tirelessly fights for conservative values.
If you want America to truly be the “more perfect union” that our founders envisioned as well as a place in which our children can thrive, please vote for Karoline Leavitt in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Sept. 13.
