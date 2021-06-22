To the editor:
Susan was a dear friend. My fellowship and friendship with her nourished my soul and was a source of genuine pleasure. She was one of the finest people I know, and I’m grievously wounded having learned the news of her untimely passing.
Although I was only in town for a few days, last Tuesday we spent a most agreeable afternoon together sharing and looking forward to our future adventures and laughing about the past when she came to visit our new home in Sandwich. I introduced Susan to a longtime friend of mine whose company she enjoyed. We took pleasure in the beautiful blue skies, open fields and a brief but spectacular thunderstorm.
When she got into her car to depart, I gave her a big hug and one of the last things I told her was how much I loved her.
I’m deeply grateful, however bittersweet it was to have shared that precious time and hope to have made her last day one of her best.
May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Fare thee well, sweet warrior and friend.
Nathaniel Gurien
Sandwich
