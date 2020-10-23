To the editor:
Susan Ticehurst has consistently represented her constituents (Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth) during her terms in Concord. Susan has a quiet, steady focus that should not be underestimated — she goes to Concord with purpose — to advocate for her constituents. Susan has held civic education workshops for all N.H. residents. She empowers others and is not obsessed with her own power. Susan refuses to attack her opponents, a rarity in politics. She’s too busy doing the hard work.
Susan’s opponents however can’t be lauded for the same integrity. Mark McConkey has created a very different profile. Take for instance the recent candidates event he and fellow Republicans held at The Preserve in Tamworth. They reported in The Conway Daily Sun that they worked with the Democrats for a couple of weeks on the event. In truth they communicated for three days, during which they delivered the format, location and the no mask mandate. No collaboration with Democrats.
A number of us were looking forward to this outdoor event — but not if masks were not mandated. Carroll County has one of the largest numbers of people between the ages of 60 and 79 (35.4 percent). People 60 and older are vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Our current representatives, Ticehurst, and Jerry Knirk and candidate Chris McAleer put their constituents' safety first as modeled by not attending the event.
What sets Susan Ticehurst apart from her opponents is her desire to listen and reach across the aisle. Bottom line — Susan’s ego doesn’t get in the way. Susan won’t toot her own horn, but I will.
In a time where chaos and bluster reign in politics, Susan brings intelligence, an ability to listen, determination and integrity to her role. Please join me in voting for Ticehurst, Knirk and McAleer.
Respectfully,
Nancy Sheridan
Tamworth
