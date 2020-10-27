To the editor:
Jerry Knirk is a tireless advocate for residents of Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth. He’s got an ear for his constituents, listens deeply and asks clarifying questions. He takes notes and he follows through.
One example was when I called Jerry about supporting the tele-health bill. I’m a therapist in private practice. When COVID-19 hit it became clear most of us serving our clients in Carroll County would not be able to continue to do so in person. Commercial insurances that have contracted with our state had to be convinced to cover reimbursement so that people could continue to see their therapists.
We needed a voice and someone who understood what we were up against. Thanks to Jerry, clients have been able to continue to get the treatment they need and therapists have been able to continue to work. Through the lengthy process, Jerry kept me apprised of the progress of the bill.
Jerry also works “across the aisle." He sees the work that needs to be done for the betterment of the state and finds people with whom to collaborate to get the job done. On one occasion Jerry mentioned one of his favorite Republicans to work with and I remember thinking, this is the kind of politician we need to keep in office.
Lastly, Jerry is the chair of the cannabis oversight board. Medical cannabis has been a game-changer for many living with a wide range of medical conditions, decreasing the need for addictive opioids. Dr. Jerry Knirk worked hard for folks who live with chronic health conditions. As a therapist who has worked with people dealing with chronic pain, that work has had a healing ripple effect.
Please join me in keeping Jerry Knirk our representative in District 3.
Nancy Sheridan
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.